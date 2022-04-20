Frances S



Steen



Frances S. Steen age 78 of Hartsville, SC entered her heavenly home April 18, 2022. Services of Remembrance will be 2:00pm Wednesday at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Pastor Paul Coward will officiate, directed by Norton Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery in Chesterfield, SC. Visitation will be held Tuesday 5:30-7:30pm at Norton Funeral Home.



She was born on September 19, 1943 in Chesterfield, SC the daughter of the late Robert Paul Sellers, Jr. and Lillie Frances Sellers. She grew up attending Hopewell Baptist Church and graduated from Chesterfield High School in 1961 and from Cosmetology School in 1964.



She married the love of her life Glynn D. Steen in 1965 and made their home in Hartsville, SC. She worked for Hartsville Manufacturing and the Hartsville Messenger. In 1972 she became a stay at home mom when her pride and joy was born. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed listening to gospel music, watching baseball, basketball and nascar. She enjoyed spending time with her only granddaughter shopping.



Left to cherish her memory are her loving son and daughter in law, Michael G. Steen and Ryan W. Steen; her granddaughter, Abigail N. Steen, whom she loved beyond all measure; brothers, Robert Paul Sellers, III, Donald R. (Barbara) Sellers; sister in law, Nannie Lou Sellers, all of Chesterfield; several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her devoted husband Glynn, her parents, brother, Edward Sellers, sister in law, Linda Sellers and a nephew Stephen Sellers.



Published by SCNow on Apr. 20, 2022.