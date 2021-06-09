Frank L.
Brown
Frank L. Brown, 76, of Florence, SC, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at MUSC Health Florence. Frank was born in Mullins, SC, a son of the late MacArthur and Thelma Fowler Brown. He served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War and retired as a warehouse manager from the Yahnis Corporation. Frank loved the game of golf and fishing. He is preceded in death in addition to his parents by a sister, Mary Alice Brown and five brothers, Doug, Luke, Joe, Carrol and Ronald Brown. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Shelby Stephens Brown; two children, Ken (Shannon) Brown and Megan (Josh Smith) Brown; five grandchildren, Bailie, Corbin, Trey, Kaylee and Colston; two brothers, Donald (Mickey) Brown and Albert "Buck" Brown; a special aunt, Martha Brown; his canine companions, Cricket and Buffy, and a number of nieces and nephews. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 11, 2021 in the Florence National Cemetery directed by Cain Calcutt Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 9, 2021.