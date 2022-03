Frank L.BrownFrank L. Brown, 76, of Florence, SC, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at MUSC Health Florence. Frank was born in Mullins, SC, a son of the late MacArthur and Thelma Fowler Brown. He served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War and retired as a warehouse manager from the Yahnis Corporation. Frank loved the game of golf and fishing. He is preceded in death in addition to his parents by a sister, Mary Alice Brown and five brothers, Doug, Luke, Joe, Carrol and Ronald Brown. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Shelby Stephens Brown; two children, Ken (Shannon) Brown and Megan (Josh Smith) Brown; five grandchildren, Bailie, Corbin, Trey, Kaylee and Colston; two brothers, Donald (Mickey) Brown and Albert "Buck" Brown; a special aunt, Martha Brown; his canine companions, Cricket and Buffy, and a number of nieces and nephews. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 11, 2021 in the Florence National Cemetery directed by Cain Calcutt Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Cain Calcutt Funeral HomeFlorence, South Carolina