Frank James
McCutcheon
Frank James McCutcheon, 70, of Florence, SC, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021.
Mr. McCutcheon was born a son of Mary Springs McCutcheon Dease and the late Frank McCutcheon. He was a veteran of the US Navy and a retired autobody specialist.
In addition to his father, he is predeceased by two brothers, Elwood and Dallas.
Surviving are his mother; his wife, Pam Stewart McCutcheon; daughter, Katerina Turner; grandchild, Colin Turner; brother, Levone McCutcheon (Dale); sister, Margaret Holden; step-sisters, Rev. Ann Everett, Sarah Nettles, and Rachel Summerlin; and beloved friend, Neal Yonas.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Florence National Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 21, 2021.