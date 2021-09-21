Menu
Frank James McCutcheon
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
Frank James

McCutcheon

Frank James McCutcheon, 70, of Florence, SC, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Mr. McCutcheon was born a son of Mary Springs McCutcheon Dease and the late Frank McCutcheon. He was a veteran of the US Navy and a retired autobody specialist.

In addition to his father, he is predeceased by two brothers, Elwood and Dallas.

Surviving are his mother; his wife, Pam Stewart McCutcheon; daughter, Katerina Turner; grandchild, Colin Turner; brother, Levone McCutcheon (Dale); sister, Margaret Holden; step-sisters, Rev. Ann Everett, Sarah Nettles, and Rachel Summerlin; and beloved friend, Neal Yonas.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Florence National Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Florence National Cemetery
SC
