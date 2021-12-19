Menu
Frankie Kinsey Godwin
Frankie Kinsey

Godwin

Frankie Loraine Kinsey Godwin, 87, died Friday, December 17, 2021 at McLeod Regional Medical Center of the Pee Dee.

Born in Darlington County, she was the daughter of the late, Frank Stokes Kinsey and Clara Louse Parnell Kinsey. Mrs. Godwin graduated from St. John's High School, where she played basketball. She was a bookkeeper for Darlington Fuel Company for 12 years and retired from St. John High's School after 31 years. She was a charter member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.

Surviving are her son, Bobby Godwin of Goose Creek, a sister, Mildred Kinsey Rogers of Camden, a brother-in-law, John Edwin Anderson of Darlington, two granddaughter, Margaret Godwin Conner of Lake Jackson, TX and Kinsey "CC" Hanniford (Dange) of Darlington, two great-grandchildren, Cameron Elizabeth Conner and Nolan Godwin Conner both of Lake Jackson, TX, soon-to-be great-grandson, Daniel Hanniford of Darlington and two very special friends, Cora Taylor and Lillian McKay both of Darlington.

Mrs. Godwin was preceded in death by four sisters, Virginia Pate, Betty White, Edna Mae Hill and Clara Jean Anderson.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m., Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church with Rev. Sonny Hall officiating. Interment will follow in Grove Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 211 Belvin Street, Darlington, SC 29532.

Published by SCNow on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church
SC
Dec
19
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church
SC
Dec
19
Interment
Grove Hill Cemetery
SC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Loved working at St. John's HS along with Frankie and riding to have dinner with her and friends Ken and Jerry Keeney. Miss you, Ms. Frankie K!
Don R Goosman
Friend
December 20, 2021
