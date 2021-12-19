Frankie Kinsey
Godwin
Frankie Loraine Kinsey Godwin, 87, died Friday, December 17, 2021 at McLeod Regional Medical Center of the Pee Dee.
Born in Darlington County, she was the daughter of the late, Frank Stokes Kinsey and Clara Louse Parnell Kinsey. Mrs. Godwin graduated from St. John's High School, where she played basketball. She was a bookkeeper for Darlington Fuel Company for 12 years and retired from St. John High's School after 31 years. She was a charter member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her son, Bobby Godwin of Goose Creek, a sister, Mildred Kinsey Rogers of Camden, a brother-in-law, John Edwin Anderson of Darlington, two granddaughter, Margaret Godwin Conner of Lake Jackson, TX and Kinsey "CC" Hanniford (Dange) of Darlington, two great-grandchildren, Cameron Elizabeth Conner and Nolan Godwin Conner both of Lake Jackson, TX, soon-to-be great-grandson, Daniel Hanniford of Darlington and two very special friends, Cora Taylor and Lillian McKay both of Darlington.
Mrs. Godwin was preceded in death by four sisters, Virginia Pate, Betty White, Edna Mae Hill and Clara Jean Anderson.
Funeral services will be held 3 p.m., Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church with Rev. Sonny Hall officiating. Interment will follow in Grove Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 211 Belvin Street, Darlington, SC 29532.
.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 19, 2021.