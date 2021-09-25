Menu
Frankie McNeil
1983 - 2021
BORN
1983
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Young & Young Funeral Home
711 Sixth St.
Hartsville, SC
Frankie McNeil, 38, died Friday, September 24, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Young & Young Funeral Home.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
This is the hardest news to take in baby brother , but knowing now that your soul is resting with Mommy and all the rest of your family is a bit comforting. I wish we could have spent more time with each other and that's what hurts the most. I will forever and always love you dearly brother . Thank you for leaving pieces of you here on earth with us. We got your back!
Rosalie Blue
October 11, 2021
My heart goes out to his loved ones. A great person and friend taken way to soon.
Cari Shaw
Friend
October 7, 2021
