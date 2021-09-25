This is the hardest news to take in baby brother , but knowing now that your soul is resting with Mommy and all the rest of your family is a bit comforting. I wish we could have spent more time with each other and that's what hurts the most. I will forever and always love you dearly brother . Thank you for leaving pieces of you here on earth with us. We got your back!

Rosalie Blue October 11, 2021