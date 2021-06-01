Menu
Fred W. Watson Jr.
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Watson Funeral Services & Crematory
2300 Highway 378
Conway, SC
Fred W.

Watson Jr.

FLORENCE -- Frederick (Fred) Wallace Watson, Jr., 91, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 8, 1929 in Mullins SC, a son of the late Fred Wallace and Nan Collins Watson. He was also predeceased by his wife, Annie Frances Bethea Watson, who he loved and cherished so much; three sisters, Lillian R. Watson, Agnes Watson Lyons and Janet Watson Langston. The family expresses with great sadness, we have lost the heart and soul of our family and he is rejoicing with his loved ones. He has left a legacy behind in his family and dearest friends. His larger than life personality, his laughter, his giving heart are just a few things that describe the man he was. We will continue to see his loving spirit through his son and daughter.

Fred was an avid outdoors person who enjoyed going over to Marion County and just hanging out and piddling on the farm. He enjoyed going to Bluegrass Concerts. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Florence where he enjoyed serving his Lord and Savior and serving as a Deacon for several years and being on the Building and Grounds Committee. Fred retired from the South Carolina Forestry Commission after 36 years of service as a District Ranger covering six counties.

Fred will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to everyone he met.

Mr. Watson is survived by his children, John William Watson of Cherry Grove Beach, and Nan Watson (Dale) Barker of Columbia; one sister, June W. Cook of Tyler, Texas; two sisters-in-law, Frances Rary Bethea, Florence, SC; Joyce Bethea Dalsbo, Florence, SC; two grandchildren, Morgan (Jackie) Barker and Campbell (Shannon) Barker; one step great grandchild, London Williams and many other family and friends who will miss him dearly.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Florence followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Michael Crawford officiating. Burial will follow at the Tranquil Cemetery in Marion County at 3106 Collins Rd. Mullins, SC 29574.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Florence, 300 S. Irby St., Florence SC, 29501 or Tranquil United Methodist Church, 3106 Collins Road, Mullins, SC 29574.

Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.

Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
Published by SCNow from Jun. 1 to Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
2
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of Florence
SC
Jun
2
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of Florence
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Watson Funeral Services & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Fred and I graduated from Marion High together. He was liked and respected by all. He will be remembered by the few of us that are left.
Barbara Willcox Thomas
Classmate
June 2, 2021
Nan our prayers and love to you and John.Continue to blessed, you are always in our thoughts.
Susie Hines Cannon
Friend
June 2, 2021
Uncle Fred Jr was always a joy to be around. In my youth I always looked forward to visiting him on our vacations to South Carolina just to hear him talk about current events and tell his stories accented with his delightful laugh. When he´d finish one story, you couldn´t wait for him to start another. As he and Mom were the last surviving siblings, she has needed his presence to reminisce and just help make living well into her nineties more tolerable as most friends and family had already passed on to meet their Lord and Saviour. My prayers are with John and Nan and their family as they grieve our loss of Fred Jr here on this earth.
Louis Cook
Family
June 1, 2021
Burroughs & Chapin TRS Inc
June 1, 2021
Sammy,Fred,and Brad
June 1, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Fred's passing. Our prayers are with you.
Scott Phillips
June 1, 2021
I enjoyed seeing Mr Fred when he visited Marion. He would stop and have breakfast with us at Jimmy B's. He was one of the kindest and sweetest men I have ever had served. He was definitely one of Jimmy B's family and will missed by all of us.
Kathy Williamson
June 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results