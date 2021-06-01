Fred W.
Watson Jr.
FLORENCE -- Frederick (Fred) Wallace Watson, Jr., 91, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 8, 1929 in Mullins SC, a son of the late Fred Wallace and Nan Collins Watson. He was also predeceased by his wife, Annie Frances Bethea Watson, who he loved and cherished so much; three sisters, Lillian R. Watson, Agnes Watson Lyons and Janet Watson Langston. The family expresses with great sadness, we have lost the heart and soul of our family and he is rejoicing with his loved ones. He has left a legacy behind in his family and dearest friends. His larger than life personality, his laughter, his giving heart are just a few things that describe the man he was. We will continue to see his loving spirit through his son and daughter.
Fred was an avid outdoors person who enjoyed going over to Marion County and just hanging out and piddling on the farm. He enjoyed going to Bluegrass Concerts. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Florence where he enjoyed serving his Lord and Savior and serving as a Deacon for several years and being on the Building and Grounds Committee. Fred retired from the South Carolina Forestry Commission after 36 years of service as a District Ranger covering six counties.
Fred will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to everyone he met.
Mr. Watson is survived by his children, John William Watson of Cherry Grove Beach, and Nan Watson (Dale) Barker of Columbia; one sister, June W. Cook of Tyler, Texas; two sisters-in-law, Frances Rary Bethea, Florence, SC; Joyce Bethea Dalsbo, Florence, SC; two grandchildren, Morgan (Jackie) Barker and Campbell (Shannon) Barker; one step great grandchild, London Williams and many other family and friends who will miss him dearly.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Florence followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Michael Crawford officiating. Burial will follow at the Tranquil Cemetery in Marion County at 3106 Collins Rd. Mullins, SC 29574.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Florence, 300 S. Irby St., Florence SC, 29501 or Tranquil United Methodist Church, 3106 Collins Road, Mullins, SC 29574.
Published by SCNow from Jun. 1 to Jun. 9, 2021.