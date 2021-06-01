Uncle Fred Jr was always a joy to be around. In my youth I always looked forward to visiting him on our vacations to South Carolina just to hear him talk about current events and tell his stories accented with his delightful laugh. When he´d finish one story, you couldn´t wait for him to start another. As he and Mom were the last surviving siblings, she has needed his presence to reminisce and just help make living well into her nineties more tolerable as most friends and family had already passed on to meet their Lord and Saviour. My prayers are with John and Nan and their family as they grieve our loss of Fred Jr here on this earth.

Louis Cook Family June 1, 2021