To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Smith's Funeral Home of Florence
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Smith's Funeral Home of Florence.
3 Entries
Williams Family,
My deepest sympathies go out to you and your family. May God give you the peace that you seek. May my condolences bring you comfort and may my prayers ease the pain of this loss. I offer you my thoughts, prayers and well-wishes during this dark time in your life.
Fox Was A Good Friend To Me I Loved Him He Is So Special to me And I still Just Can't Believe He Gone..
R.I.P Freddie Williams
Melissa Davies
March 28, 2021
I Don't know I just Wish I Could Of Talked To Him .Fox
Freddie Williams It Was Not Your Time To Go Anyway You Are And Will Always Be So So Special to me The Memorys I Have Will Never Be Forgotten And I Hope I'll See You Again Someday.
You Will Forever Hold Your spot In My Heart And Nobody Will Ever Ever Take It
R.i.p Fox I Can't Believe This .
Your life God Picked A Good Man.