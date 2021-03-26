I Don't know I just Wish I Could Of Talked To Him .Fox Freddie Williams It Was Not Your Time To Go Anyway You Are And Will Always Be So So Special to me The Memorys I Have Will Never Be Forgotten And I Hope I'll See You Again Someday. You Will Forever Hold Your spot In My Heart And Nobody Will Ever Ever Take It R.i.p Fox I Can't Believe This . Your life God Picked A Good Man.

Melissa March 28, 2021