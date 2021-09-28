Fredmont "Fred"



Fredmont "Fred" Mims, 85, of Florence, SC, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021. He was born on June 30, 1936, in Kingstree, SC, son of the late Horace Wilson Mims and Perline Coker Mims. He formerly served as a member of the United States Air Force, worked as a Dupont employee for 35 years, where he served on the Board of Directors for the Dupont Credit Union for 33 years. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ella Sue Mims; his daughters, Susan Mims Thomas (Jim), and Pamela Mims Edgerton (Oliver) of Florence, SC, Sherry Mims Shiffert (Grant) of Leesburg, VA; son, Kevin Mims of Timmonsville, SC; brothers, Harvey "Stoney" Mims and Leon Mims of Cades, SC; and sister, Ruth Holladay of Cades, SC; 6 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents and his brother, Theron "Buddy" Mims and sister, Iva Lee Bingham. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:30 pm on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at Florence Memorial Gardens at 4:00 pm following the visitation. The family of Mr. Mims would like to extend thanks to his caregivers, Sue Davis of Lamar, SC, and the staff of Crescent Hospice, especially the nurses, Terre and Julie.



Published by SCNow on Sep. 28, 2021.