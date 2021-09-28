Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Fredmont "Fred" Mims
FUNERAL HOME
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
Fredmont "Fred"

Mims

Fredmont "Fred" Mims, 85, of Florence, SC, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021. He was born on June 30, 1936, in Kingstree, SC, son of the late Horace Wilson Mims and Perline Coker Mims. He formerly served as a member of the United States Air Force, worked as a Dupont employee for 35 years, where he served on the Board of Directors for the Dupont Credit Union for 33 years. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ella Sue Mims; his daughters, Susan Mims Thomas (Jim), and Pamela Mims Edgerton (Oliver) of Florence, SC, Sherry Mims Shiffert (Grant) of Leesburg, VA; son, Kevin Mims of Timmonsville, SC; brothers, Harvey "Stoney" Mims and Leon Mims of Cades, SC; and sister, Ruth Holladay of Cades, SC; 6 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents and his brother, Theron "Buddy" Mims and sister, Iva Lee Bingham. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:30 pm on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at Florence Memorial Gardens at 4:00 pm following the visitation. The family of Mr. Mims would like to extend thanks to his caregivers, Sue Davis of Lamar, SC, and the staff of Crescent Hospice, especially the nurses, Terre and Julie.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Service
2:00p.m. - 3:30p.m.
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street, Florence, SC
Sep
29
Graveside service
4:00p.m.
Florence Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So very sorry for the loss of Mr. Fred. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this sad time.
Lavone & Lisa Watford
Other
September 29, 2021
My deepest condolences to this family, so sorry to hear of Fred´s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this time!
Tonya Johnson
September 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results