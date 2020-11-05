Freeman Leslie



Linton Sr.



FLORENCE -- Funeral Service for Mr. Freeman Leslie Linton, Sr. of Florence will be conducted 12 Noon Friday, November 6, 2020 at New Ebenezer Baptist Church, 307 South Ravenel Street, Florence, South Carolina. Interment will follow at Florence National Cemetery, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.



Freeman Leslie Linton, Sr. was born the son of the late Edmond and Omega Beatrice Linton in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He died October 31, 2020 after an illness.



Freeman attended the Philadelphia Public School system and joined the United States Navy where he received an honorable discharge. He was employed by the Philadelphia General Hospital, the City Recreation Department , a Correctional Officer for the Holmesburg Prison and retired as a Deputy Sheriff for the City and County of Philadelphia in 2005.



While growing up Freeman attended Mount Zion Methodist Church he later joined Oak Grove Baptist Church in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. After relocating to Florence, he joined the New Ebenezer Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Norman Gamble as Pastor and a member of the Under-Shepherd Support Ministry.



Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Joyce Ann Rutledge; a daughter, Dr. Wakina (Gregory) Scott of Accokeek, Maryland; a son, Freeman Linton Jr., of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; a sister, Henrietta (Derrick) Jackson of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; an aunt, Edith Lassiter of California; three grandchildren, Gregory III, Taylor, and Zachary; a brother-in-law, John Dargon, Sr. of Atlanta, Georgia; and a host of family; church family; and friends.



The family will receive friends at 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM Thursday, November 5, 2020 at J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 South Johns Street, Florence, South Carolina.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by SCNow on Nov. 5, 2020.