Rev. G.W. Farrell Cox
FUNERAL HOME
Morris Funeral Home
416 N. Main St.
Hemingway, SC
Rev. Farrell

Cox

Pamplico, SC Rev. G. W. Farrell Cox, 90, widower of Harriet Coleman Cox, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at his home. Rev. Cox was born in Florence, SC, son of the late Theophilus " Thea" W. and Gladys Elizabeth Chandler Cox. He was a retired minister having served in Aiken United Methodist Church in Aiken, SC, Olanta United Methodist Church in Olanta, SC, St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Easley, SC, Surfside United Methodist Church in Surfside, SC, St. Paul United Methodist Church in Greenville, SC, and many, many more. After retiring he attended Pamplico United Methodist Church and was the Spiritual Director for The Walk To Emmaus. He was a graduate of Hemingway High School, received his BS from Wofford College, and his BA from Emory University. He was an avid tennis player, enjoyed hunting and fishing, and loved to read. He is survived by his children, David W. Cox, Cindy Cox Gibson, Meg Balcer (Mike), and Will Stokes (Amy); grandchildren, Bethany Gibson, Liston Stokes, Bricelin Balcer, and Kate Stokes; sister, Enid Cockfield (Jackie). He was predeceased by a grandson, Bradley Clark. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM until 1:00 PM Saturday, December 18, 2021 in the Pamplico United Methodist Church, 105 W. 3rd Ave., Pamplico, SC 29583. Funeral services, directed by Morris Funeral Home of Hemingway, SC, will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, December 18, 2021 in the Pamplico United Methodist Church with burial following at the Garden of Devotion Cemetery, 800 S. Georgetown Hwy., Johnsonville, SC 29555. Memorials may be made to Pamplico United Methodist Church 105 W. 3rd Ave., Pamplico, SC 29583 or Seaside Emmaus, PO Box 1084, Conway, SC 29528 Please sign the guest book at morris-funeralhome.com
Published by SCNow on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Pamplico United Methodist Church
105 W. 3rd Ave., Pamplico, SC
Dec
18
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Pamplico United Methodist Church
105 W. 3rd Ave., Pamplico, SC
Morris Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
What a mighty force for the kingdom! We loved him sooo much. Emmaus friends.
Bill and Rosalie Bellamy
December 17, 2021
