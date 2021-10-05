Gail Bouknight Belissary, 82, died Monday, October 4, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Luke Lutheran Church.
hugs love and prayers to the family
velma g faile
October 12, 2021
Praying for you all during this difficult time.
Carietha Jackson
October 8, 2021
Dear Christine & Family,
Just seeing this about your Mother. I am so sorry for your loss. Praying for God to comfort all of you. Bless you.
Sincerely,
Robin Brown
WFHS Class of 1984
Robin Brown
October 8, 2021
Karen, Johnny and Family, You are all in my prayers. Praying for peace that only God can provide.
Wendy Davis
October 8, 2021
Karen,
I am so very sorry to hear about your mom. May God wrap his arms around you and Mr John.
Love,
Nikki
Nikki Trader (Kathy Rushing's daughter)
October 7, 2021
Karen I'm so sorry to hear about Ms. Gail, she's been on my mine a few days ago before I saw this. Ms. Gail was a lovely lady and I loved being an employee of hers. Karen my condolences to you and your family. RIParadise Beautiful Lady!!
Cinderella Johnson Ellerbe
October 6, 2021
May God provide peace and strength to your family. Mrs. Gail was one of a kind and anyone who knew her was blessed beyond measure. Karen, Johnny and Ann, our family will continue to pray for your family.
Crystal Parker
October 6, 2021
We are so very grateful Mrs. Belissary saw the need and provided the facilities for so many with needs of all kinds. She was an angel on earth and no doubt she will continue to be an angel. Thank you Belissary family and we pray for comfort during this loss.
Daniel Elvington and family
October 6, 2021
My condolences to Gail´s family. I worked with her many years ago. I remember her as being a hard worker and a very nice person
Debbie Lee
October 6, 2021
To Gail's family,
My deepest sympathy at the loss of your Mother. She made a difference in the lives of so many and although our nursing paths crossed only a few times, I had deep respect for her and the impact she made on patients their families, and on our community. May she rest in peace.
Anita Throwe
October 6, 2021
Karen with deep sincere prayers for hearing the passing of Ms.Gail.I(we)will never forget the kindness that her an my sister H.W.(Bubba) shared.YOULL WERE HER WORK FAMILY AN MORE THE FRIENDSHIP YOULL HAD AN BOND.MY SISTER DEARLY LOVED YOULL.
GOD RAIN PEACE AN COMFORT ON YOULL DURING THIS TIME AN BEYOND YOULL ARE IN MY (OUR PRAYERS.She provided a place for many families to continue on with their lifestyles her kindness will never be forgotten in many capacities
JACQUELINE GATTISON&FAMILY(BUBBA SISTER
Jacqueline Gattison&Family
October 6, 2021
I am so sorry to hear this news about Gail. We were friends for so many years. She did do much for so many. My prayers are with the family.
Pat Jones
October 6, 2021
Karen so sorry about your mom. Praying for you and your family.
Deborah S Rucker
October 5, 2021
Gail and I were in the 1st Nursing Class at Florence-Darlington TEC. Such a great mentor and friend. Blessings to her family. You are all in my prayers. Marie H Springs
Marie Springs
October 5, 2021
My condolences to the family. Love y´all
Jackie Springer
October 5, 2021
Heaven gained an angel with Mrs. B.
Sandra Kay
October 5, 2021
Angela Floyd
October 5, 2021
She helped so many. I believe her rewards will be great in number. God bless her family. Prayers for them now.