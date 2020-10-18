Menu
Search
Menu
SCNow
SCNow HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Garrett B. Hatchell
DIED
October 16, 2020
Garrett B.

Hatchell

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- Garrett Blake Hatchell, 20, died from injuries in an auto accident Oct. 16, 2020.

Funeral services will be today (Sunday) Oct. 18, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Sparrow Swamp Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will have a time of visitation beginning at 2:00 p.m. before the service at the church. Social distancing will be observed, you are ask to wear a mask.

You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.

Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
18
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Sparrow Swamp Baptist Church
Oct
18
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Sparrow Swamp Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
Ms. Janet, Sherry and family, my heart breaks for all of you. We've always loved this family. I pray God will strengthen you and give you comfort as you go through this difficult journey. Love and prayers to you all. Darlene Davis
Darlene Davis
October 18, 2020
My thoughts & prayers are with each of you in the days & weeks ahead. "When we don't understand, when we can't trace His Hand, Trust His Heart."
Michele Hatchell
October 17, 2020
I'm so sorry about your loss. He was a fine young Man. Garrett will be missed by all that new him. I'm prayers are with and for your family.
Rex Grant
October 17, 2020
Sending prayers, cherish the memories.
Tanya Rogers
October 17, 2020
So sorry to hear this news. The family will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Fred Hembree
October 17, 2020