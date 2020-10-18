Garrett B.
Hatchell
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- Garrett Blake Hatchell, 20, died from injuries in an auto accident Oct. 16, 2020.
Funeral services will be today (Sunday) Oct. 18, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Sparrow Swamp Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will have a time of visitation beginning at 2:00 p.m. before the service at the church. Social distancing will be observed, you are ask to wear a mask.
.
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC.
.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 18, 2020.