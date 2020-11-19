Gary Lee
Phillips
Gary Lee Phillips, 55, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
Mr. Phillips was born a son of the late Lois Camella Blenden Phillips and Delmos Cecil Phillips. He was a network installer with Spectrum and was a member of Florence Baptist Temple. He loved the outdoors, including camping, fishing and the animals, but most of all he loved his family.
Mr. Phillips is survived by his sons, Nicholas Phillips (Emily), Vaden Phillips (Scarlett), Wesley Drake Phillips (Jill) and Michael Phillips; daughters, Jen Shaffer (Megan), Justine Shaffer and Jenine Shaffer; grandchildren, Juniper, Theodore and Jasper; brothers, Cecil Phillips and Jerry Phillips; and sisters, Robin Caldwell (Bryan) and Laura Bostic (Miles).
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Suffolk, VA. The Family is being assisted by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
