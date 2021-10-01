General Major
Hatfield
General Major Hatfield, 94, of Effingham, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.
Mr. Hatfield was born the son of the late Lillian Goins Hatfield and Furman Hatfield. He was a veteran of the US Army. He had worked for many years as an equipment operator with Atlantic Coast Line before retiring from CSX Railroad. He also worked with Nissan transporting automobiles. Mr. Hatfield was a member of First Pentecostal Baptist Church and the Railroad Retirement Association. He loved playing the guitar and singing.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by four brothers, Herman, Dudley, Sid and Lloyd.
Surviving are his wife of 74 years, Ella Bailey Hatfield; sons, Wayne Hatfield (Wanda), Tommy Hatfield (Linda), Ronnie Hatfield (Cynthia), Glenn Hatfield (Elaine) and Buddy Hatfield (Shannon); daughter, Linda Welling (Gary); twenty-one grandchildren; thirty-six great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Frank Hatfield.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 PM on Saturday at the funeral home.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 1, 2021.