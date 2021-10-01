Menu
General Major Hatfield
FUNERAL HOME
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
General Major

Hatfield

General Major Hatfield, 94, of Effingham, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

Mr. Hatfield was born the son of the late Lillian Goins Hatfield and Furman Hatfield. He was a veteran of the US Army. He had worked for many years as an equipment operator with Atlantic Coast Line before retiring from CSX Railroad. He also worked with Nissan transporting automobiles. Mr. Hatfield was a member of First Pentecostal Baptist Church and the Railroad Retirement Association. He loved playing the guitar and singing.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by four brothers, Herman, Dudley, Sid and Lloyd.

Surviving are his wife of 74 years, Ella Bailey Hatfield; sons, Wayne Hatfield (Wanda), Tommy Hatfield (Linda), Ronnie Hatfield (Cynthia), Glenn Hatfield (Elaine) and Buddy Hatfield (Shannon); daughter, Linda Welling (Gary); twenty-one grandchildren; thirty-six great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Frank Hatfield.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 PM on Saturday at the funeral home.

www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street, Florence, SC
Oct
2
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street, Florence, SC
Oct
2
Burial
Florence Memorial Gardens
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
