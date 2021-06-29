Genevieve Davis
Crosby
COLUMBIA Genevieve Davis Crosby, 93, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 27, 2021 in Columbia, SC. She was born in Florence on January 30, 1928, a daughter of the late Charles Edwin Davis and the late Marie McLaughlin Davis. She graduated from McClenaghan High School and attended the University of South Carolina. She was married to the late James Frederick Crosby, Jr. of Columbia, SC for 68 years.
She was a devoted member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church and greatly enjoyed her volunteer work there in her later years. She had a long career with the State Law Enforcement Division as an assistant to Chief Pete Strom, and upon her retirement, was awarded the Order of the Palmetto for her service to the state. She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, and was happiest when cooking for her family and friends.
Gena is survived by her three children, James Frederick Crosby, III and his wife, Jane of Columbia, Charles Davis Crosby and his wife, Kam of Florence, and Anne Crosby Williams and her husband, Tim of Greenville. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Retta Hawkins, Betsy Crosby, Witte Crosby, Emily Hepworth, Tim Williams, Davis Williams, Charles Crosby, and Edwin Crosby, and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Betty Davis Hardwick of Mt. Pleasant, and her sister-in-law, Jean Crosby Gasque of Columbia, and many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her grandson, Jack Crosby, three brothers, and five sisters.
A memorial service to honor her life will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, with Dr. Bradley Smith officiating. The family invites all to join them for a reception afterwards at the home of Jim and Jane Crosby, 128 Alexander Circle. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family.
A special thank you goes to the wonderful and caring staff of Still Hopes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastminster Presbyterian Church 3200 Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC 29204.
