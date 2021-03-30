Menu
George L. Allen
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
George L.

Allen

FLORENCE -- George Lipscomb Allen, 67, died Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Born in Dillon County, SC, February 24, 1954, he was the son of the late William M. Allen, Jr. and Rebecca Lipscomb Allen. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, and was a former employee of Wix. Mark took care of his father for many years, and he was loved very much.

Survivors include his sons, Keith Allen of Dillon and Mark Allen and wife, Jennifer Faye Allen of Myrtle Beach; grandchildren, Dylan Allen, Jaden Allen, Hannah Lynn Allen, Leslie Marie Dillard, and Mark Eugene Allen, Jr.; sisters, Becky A. Garvin, Lutie A. Weatherly, Susan A. Barrineau (Tommy), and Ethel A. Nobles; brother, W. Meritt Allen, III (Sheila); loving friend & life long companion, Jann Cook of Reynoldsburg, OH.

George was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Audrey Oliver Allen; and his brothers-in-law, Jay E. Garvin, Legrand Weatherly, and Alvin Nobles.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 30, 2021.
