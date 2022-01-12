Menu
George E. Braddock Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
229 West Broad Street
Darlington, SC
George E. Braddock, Jr. , age 78 died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Arrangements by Belk Funeral Home.
Published by SCNow on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
George will be missed by everyone who knew him. We worked together at Sonoco for years and remained friends in retirement. My prayers and sympathy to the family. I am sorry but due to an eye surgery 2 days ago I will not be able to attend services. Johnny
Johnny Harrelson
January 13, 2022
