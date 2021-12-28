Menu
George Clark Jr.
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
229 West Broad Street
Darlington, SC
George

Clark Jr.

Darlington – George "Junior" Erasmos Clark, Jr., age 79, died Saturday, December 25, 2021. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 30th at Temple Free Will Baptist Church with burial following at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Belk Funeral Home.

Born on December 25, 1942, George was the son of the late George E. Clark, Sr. and Mary Frances Williams Clark. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from Pond Construction, and then later retired from Timmons Waste Service. George loved his work and always enjoyed talking about paving roads long after his retirement, and he enjoyed gardening. He was a long-time member of Temple Free Will Baptist Church where he had served as Head Usher amongst other assignments.

Surviving are his daughter, Angie (Bill) Dority; son, George D. Clark, all of Darlington; grandchildren, Kyle Clark, Anna Dority, and Jake Clark; great-grandchildren, Chloe Clark, Riley, Lexie, and Aiden; brother, Everette Clark; and sister, Barbara Rising.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Happy Clark; a great-granddaughter, Alexia Clark; a sister, Elizabeth Utley; and a brother, John Clark, who passed on the same day as George.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Temple Free Will Baptist Church or Temple Christian Academy, 1660 N. Governor Williams Hwy. Darlington, SC 29540.

A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.

Published by SCNow on Dec. 28, 2021.
