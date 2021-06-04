To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Uncle Duke I´m going to miss you. You were so special to me. I remember my last visit with you at oakhaven you was so happy. RIP Unc
Betty Waiters
June 14, 2021
I am so very glad that I came to visit you at Oakhaven each time I came home to Darlington. I will always cherish those visits because even though you could not verbally communicate with me your eyes spoke back to me in acknowledgement. I will miss those visits, my friend/classmate.
Marshall Davis
Friend
June 10, 2021
I would lime to share my condolences to Dwayne, Kim, and the rest of the family for the loss of Duke. May God provide you strength and comfort for the times ahead. God bless you all!
Rev. Leroy Jackson, Jr.
Friend
June 9, 2021
My Dear Uncle George I will miss you so much. My heart is very heavy but I know you in a better place now. SIP (Sir Duke) Love Always your niece Andrea
Andrea Claitt
Family
June 7, 2021
Daddy I miss you and I love you dearly. Sleep on and take your rest, we love you but God love you the best.
Gone but neva forgotten. We shall meet again
Nicollette Coward
Family
June 7, 2021
Uncle George " Duke" as we called him
The Baby of The Bunch. I have so many great memories and fun times we shared You'll Always be Forever in our Hearts. RIP
Love Vanessa
Vanessa Cobb ( Niece )
Family
June 7, 2021
Daddy, when I saw your name reality hit me. I miss you already. I will rejoice that you are not suffering and pain free. I love you always. Take your rest.