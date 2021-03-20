George W.
Hutchinson
DARLINGTON -- George W. Hutchinson, Sr., passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021. A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 20th at Mechanicsville Baptist Church, directed by Belk Funeral Home.
Born in Darlington, SC on July 1, 1936, George "Pig" was the youngest child of Albert E. Hutchinson, Sr. and Gladys Hill Hutchinson. Educated at St. John's elementary and high schools of Darlington, he worked at the Darlington Manufacturing Company until it closed in June 1956. At that time, he and his parents moved to Bamberg, SC to work at the cotton mill. George also worked for Koyo Bearing plant in Orangeburg, SC for a few years before his retirement in 1998. George served his country in the Army National Guard.
George and his beloved wife, Belva Story Hutchinson moved back to hometown Darlington and enjoyed life in a peaceful neighborhood. He was a member of Mechanicsville Baptist Church in Darlington County, SC. He enjoyed serving the Lord in various ways; including driving the van to pick up children, delivering food from the church to The Lord Cares, and his very favorite, gathering pecans. He would get them cracked, pick them out, bag and sell them, so he could give the money to the church. When he had to give it up due to health issues, he never stopped talking about it. He was always checking out the pecan trees to see if there would be a crop that year. To George, working with pecans was a soul satisfying service.
George was predeceased by his parents; his son, George W. Hutchinson, Jr.; brother, A.E. Hutchinson, Jr.; sisters, Pearl H. Dixon and Irene H. Swink.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Belva Story Hutchinson; daughter, Teresa (Randy) Meyers of Cherokee, NC; son, George D. (Dawn) Hutchinson of Cordova, SC; grandchildren, Tori, Nick, Kaylla, Brad, as well as various great and great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his step-children, Russell Jones and John Jones.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, please wear a mask during the service. You may express your love and sympathy with prayers for the family.
Memorials may be made to Mechanicsville Baptist Church, 2364 Cashua Ferry Rd, Darlington, SC 29532.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 20, 2021.