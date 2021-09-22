George Fletcher



George Fletcher Smith Jr, 82, of Summerville SC died on September 19, 2021 at Trident Hospital.



Born February 14, 1939 in Charleston, SC. He was the son of the late George F. Smith and Nora Belle Hoff Smith.



George served his country in the USAF from 1956 to August 31, 1980 as an accounting and finance officer. He also retired from Century Aluminum in 2002.



He married his wife, Gracie Lou in 1958 and would have celebrated 63 years of marriage on February 12, 2021. He was a member of The Old Fort Baptist Church. George's greatest loves were Lilly & Cannon Hyman.



George is survived by his wife Gracie Hyman Smith, a twin sister Geneva Smith Boggs of Roanoke Va. and Sally Elizabeth Smith Hicks of Summerville SC, niece Peggy Otto (husband Bob), niece Terry Hick Harrison (husband Hank), niece Robin Boggs, niece Vicky Bogg Smith (husband Brandon),nephew, Cary Boggs (Wife Dana), sister in law Linda Smith.



In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother William Earl Smith, brother in law Carroll Hicks, Brother in law Philip Boggs.



Visitation will be at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home Thursday night September 24, 2021 from 6-8pm. The funeral will be Friday morning, September 25th at The Old Baptist Church in Summerville at 11am.



Burial to follow at Carolina Memorial Gardens, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406.



Published by SCNow on Sep. 22, 2021.