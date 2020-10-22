George W.
Pattillo, Sr.
George W. Pattillo, Sr., 92, of Florence, died on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Florence Memorial Gardens Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
He was born in Florence, on July 15, 1928, the son of the late Urban Pattillo and Ethel Randall Pattillo. He served his Country in the Army in Korea with the 205th Signal Repair company and later in the Army Reserve. His main employment was in printing and office supplies beginning with his family's company, Pattillo Printing, in Florence. After retiring, he went back to work in hardware for nineteen years at Carolina Supply House.
He was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church and the Adult Choir. He enjoyed music all his life, choir singing and solos. He sang his first solo at six years old at Circle Elementary School and continued as long as he was able.
His first marriage of 52 years was to the late Levera Timmons Pattillo. He is survived by their children: George (Terri) Pattillo, Jr. of Lexington, Bruce Pattillo of Murrells Inlet, and son-in-law, Jesse Perkins of Evergreen. He is also survived by his wife, Dean Cusack Pattillo; step-children: Joni (Bobby) Rogers of Friendfield, Toni (Richard McKenzie) Cusack of Kingstree, and Sheila Floyd Barrineau; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 9 step-grandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; 1 step-great-great-grandchild; many good friends and fellow church members. Dear friends include his pastor, Reverend Lacy Gay; fellow church member and friend, Bryant Hudson, Earl Russ, BJ, Sherry and Michael and long-term friend, Ms. Lib Luhrs.
Mr. Pattillo was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife; his daughter, Ethel Perkins; brothers, Rev. Urban Pattillo, Henry Pattillo and Rev. Ned Pattillo; sisters, Masie (Rev. Walter) Barefoot and Margaret (Rev. J. Frank) Mitchell and step-sons, Jimmy and Kevin Cusack.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ridgecrest Baptist Church Growth Fund, 1011 South Parker Drive, Florence, SC 29501
Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 22, 2020.