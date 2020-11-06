Dr. George William



Lyerly Jr.



Dr. George William "Will" Lyerly, Jr., 44, of Conway, S.C. died Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Conway Medical Center following a lengthy battle with cancer. A devoted husband, father, son, professor, and friend, he loved fiercely, lived life with curiosity, and was strengthened daily by his faith in God.



Born March 20, 1976 in Lake City, S.C., Will was the son of George William Lyerly, Sr. and the late Martha Ruth Phipps Lyerly.



He is remembered with love by his wife of 12 years, Erin Farmer Lyerly and their children, Connor James Lyerly (8) and Caroline Ruth Lyerly (6); his father, George William Lyerly, Sr. of Lake City; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He also shared a special relationship with his mother- and father-in-law, Judy and Jim Farmer; and his sister- and brother-in-law, Beth and Andy Lancaster, and their children, all of Spartanburg, S.C.



Will graduated from The Carolina Academy in Lake City, S.C. He attended Francis Marion University and completed his bachelor's and master's degrees in exercise science and a doctorate in exercise physiology at the University of South Carolina. As a doctoral student, he was mentored by and partnered for research with Dr. Steven Blair, Dr. Larry Durstine, and Dr. Gregory Hand. His passion for research and teaching led him to join the faculty of Coastal Carolina University in 2009, where he served as Associate Professor of Exercise and Sport Science and helped build the young program into one of the university's largest today. His colleagues became like family and the legacy he leaves includes scores of students he mentored throughout his 12-year career.



A Fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine, Will focused much of his career on research with a special interest in cardiovascular health and how physical activity affects individuals with chronic diseases. His work was published frequently in peer-reviewed journals.



Will was a devoted member of Kingston Presbyterian Church in Conway, where he served as a Deacon. He was an excellent cook, an avid Gamecock football fan, and a loyal friend who was always generous in helping others. Utilizing the skills he learned from his father, he was a "Jack of all Trades" who took pride in being self-sufficient in nearly every aspect of life. Unquestionably, his greatest joy was being a husband and father.



Over the last eight years, Will approached his cancer diagnosis with scientific curiosity, fierce determination, and positive spirit. His family is deeply grateful to the healthcare professionals at Emory University Hospital and Greenville Health System who supported his care.



A celebration of Will's life will be held for immediate family on Saturday, November 7, 2020. A public gathering will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kingston Presbyterian Church. Arrangements are with Goldfinch Funeral Home in Conway.



Published by SCNow on Nov. 6, 2020.