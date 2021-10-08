Menu
George B. Wise
George B.

Wise

George B. Wise, son of Andy and Janie Wise, passed away suddenly due to an accidental fall on September 17, 2021. George is gone too soon, but will be remembered for his kind heart, humor and his love for his family and friends. George is survived by Brian, Cathy and Izaac Wise, Ann, Nick and Matt West, Caroline McDowell, Angela Hope, Barbara, Steve and Anthony McCutcheon, Thyra Hyman, Tamra Jeffords, and Sunny Brooks. Graveside funeral service at Mount Hope Cemetery on Saturday, October 9th, 11 am. All are welcome.
Published by SCNow from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mount Hope Cemetery
SC
