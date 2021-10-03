On behalf of the JCSU Class of 1983, I offer my deepest condolences to the family of Gerald Canty; a gentle soul who loved to smile and help others. May our Golden Bull member rest in power and peace on his next journey. God bless you all during your loss. ---Sondra Hines Yates, Class Agent

Sondra Hines-Yates School October 4, 2021