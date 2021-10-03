What a nice guy you were. I'm going to miss seeing you walking through continental. Words can not express the pain I felt when I got the news you had pass. May you rest easy my friend, gone but never forgotten.
Meressa Smith
October 8, 2021
My God am I going to miss him coming through the gates at security at continental Tires.He was a great and nice person.we are going to miss him so much.A great guy and we feel the loss up here at security.RIP Canty
Donna Greene
October 6, 2021
Rest in peace old friend .
Demetrius A Smith ( Ham)
October 4, 2021
On behalf of the JCSU Class of 1983, I offer my deepest condolences to the family of Gerald Canty; a gentle soul who loved to smile and help others. May our Golden Bull member rest in power and peace on his next journey. God bless you all during your loss. ---Sondra Hines Yates, Class Agent