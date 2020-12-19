Menu
Gerald Morgan Hanna Sr.
Johnsonville High School
Carolina Funeral Home - Scranton
215 East Highway 378 Bypass
Scranton, SC
Lieutenant Gerald Morgan Hanna Sr., 78, of Johnsonville died Thursday, December 17, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Carolina Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Carolina Funeral Home
215 E. Hwy. 378 Bypass, Scranton, SC
Dec
20
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Carolina Funeral Home Chapel
215 E. Hwy. 378 Bypass, Scranton, SC
Carolina Funeral Home - Scranton
my condolence goes out to will and judy hanna. I,ve known gearld all my life and he was a great neighbor and friend. I always stop in to see him and his family every time I come from Tennessee. remember that god only takes the best. he will be greatly miss. sleep on, dear friend
Atty. David Singletary
December 19, 2020
Judy, Sorry to here about Gerald. Please know we will have you in our thoughts and prayers.
Byard Stone, Jr.
December 19, 2020
