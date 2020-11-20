Gerald J.
Biscup
Gerald J. Biscup, 89, of Florence, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Mary Margaret Biscup, and by a grandchild. He is survived by his 4 children; 11 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.
A rosary service will be held at 5:00 pm at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home with the family receiving friends afterward until 7:00 pm on Friday, November 20, 2020.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Ann Catholic Church. Burial will take place in Mt. Elliott Cemetery in Detroit, Michigan at a later date.
For the full obituary please visit and send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com
Published by SCNow on Nov. 20, 2020.