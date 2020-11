Gerald J.BiscupGerald J. Biscup, 89, of Florence, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020.He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Mary Margaret Biscup, and by a grandchild. He is survived by his 4 children; 11 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.A rosary service will be held at 5:00 pm at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home with the family receiving friends afterward until 7:00 pm on Friday, November 20, 2020.Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Ann Catholic Church. Burial will take place in Mt. Elliott Cemetery in Detroit, Michigan at a later date.For the full obituary please visit and send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com