Gerald Wayne Jerry Lee
Gerald Wayne

Lee

Gerald Wayne "Jerry" Lee, 77, husband of Jackie Lee, passed away April 7, 2022 at his home in Effingham.

Mr. Lee was born on January 25, 1945, the son of the late WJ and Belva Lee of Coward, SC. Jerry was a lifelong member of Sand Hill Freewill Baptist Church in Coward, SC and actively participated in Men's Fellowship. He loved the Lord, his church, and his church family. Mr. Lee, co-owner of WJ Lee's Used Cars & Parts, dedicated his life to the family business for over 50 years. For many years, Jerry was known locally as a late model stock car driver racing in Conway, Dillon, Hartsville, Myrtle Beach, Summerville, Sumter, Timmonsville, Concord, Fayetteville, and Kenly. He would be seen weekly burning up the track in his red #77.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Jackie Lee of Effingham, are his son, Mark (Angel) Lee of Florence, SC; daughter, Denise (Jeff) Ellis of Florence, SC; daughter, Karen Leonard of Manning, SC; four grandchildren, Matthew Lee, Bridget Lee, Paige (Lyle) Williams, Courtney Leonard; brothers and sisters Sandra Lee, Linda Matthews, Ritchie (Gwen) Lee; several nieces and nephews; and a lifelong best friend, Willard Lee of Summerville, SC.

Funeral services will be 3:00 PM, Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Carolina Funeral Home Chapel, Scranton, with burial to follow at Unity Christian Fellowship Church Cemetery, 3652 Olanta Hwy, Timmonsville, SC.

The family will receive friends, 1:00-3:00 PM, Sunday, April 10, 2022 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Duke Cancer Center in Durham, NC.
Published by SCNow on Apr. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
10
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Carolina Funeral Home
215 E. Hwy. 378 Bypass, Scranton, SC
Apr
10
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Carolina Funeral Home Chapel
215 E. Hwy. 378 Bypass, Scranton, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Carolina Funeral Home - Scranton
