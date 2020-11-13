Gerald O'Neal
Byrd Sr.
DARLINGTON -- Gerald O'Neal Byrd Sr., age 77, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020. A graveside service will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, November 13th at Grove Hill Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home.
Born September 3, 1943, Gerald was the son of the late Braudy E. Byrd Sr. and Virginia O'Neal Byrd. He worked at Sonoco and Byrd's Trucking Company. He enjoyed racing motorcycles and loved his cats. Gerald was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and attended Temple Free Will Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Beth Weaver Byrd of Darlington; grandchildren: Carson A. Byrd Neal and Brody "Quinn" Byrd Neal; siblings: Brenda Byrd (Abby) Funderburk of Hartsville, Phelix "Tuffy" Byrd of Myrtle Beach, and Wanda Byrd (Charles Kenny) Rhodes of Myrtle Beach; family friend, Bobby McNeal of Myrtle Beach; special neighbors: Freddie and Jean Goss, and Annette and B.J. Dixon.
He was preceded in death by his son, Gerald O'Neal Byrd, Jr.
Memorials may be made to the Darlington County Humane Society, PO Box 503 Darlington, SC 29540.
.
.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 13, 2020.