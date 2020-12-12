Reverend Gerald B.



Owens



COWARD -- The Rev. Gerald B. Owens, a retired minister and high school educator, died Dec. 10, 2020, at Lake City Community Hospital in Lake City, S.C., after a long illness.



Rev. Owens held a theology degree from the Free Will Baptist Bible College in Nashville, Tenn., and bachelor's and master's degrees in sociology and education from Francis Marion College in Florence, S.C. He was born in Pitt County, N.C., Feb. 22, 1942, to Mattie Ruth Strickland Owens and Ben Turner Owens. He was the eldest of two children and grew up working on a tobacco farm before going to college.



After earning his degree to become a minister, Rev. Owens preached at a number of churches in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi. He also taught at Lake City High School for many years before his retirement. He was an active Mason and a long-standing member of the Robert Burns Lodge No. 337 in Coward, S.C., where he previously served as Master of the Lodge.



Rev. Owens is survived by his sister, Angela (Steve) Tugwell, Fountain, N.C.; son, Andy (Melissa Gardner) Owens, Summerville, S.C.; daughter, Christy (Johnny) Carter, Lake City, S.C.; fiance, Shirley Pierce, Florence, S.C.; nephew, Steve (Susan) Tugwell, Jr. of Farmville, NC and Kevin (Sara) Tugwell of Charlotte, NC; along with five grandchildren, Courtney Carter and Jenny Carter, Alec, Luke and Mary Grace Owens; grandnieces and grandnephews, Bethany, Benjamin, Bella, Lacey and Macey Tugwell. He was loved by his family and touched the lives of many individuals and families through his many decades as a minister.



Because of concerns regarding the pandemic, a viewing with safety protocols and without family present will be from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Carolina Funeral Home, 215 E. Hwy. 378 Bypass, Scranton, SC.



A viewing with safety protocols in place will be held from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Farmville Funeral Home, 4226 East Church St., Farmville, N.C.



Graveside service will be 1:30 PM, Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4965 US-258, Farmville, NC 27828.



Charitable contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the Educational Foundation of Lower Florence County, PO Box 397, Lake City, SC 29560.



Published by SCNow on Dec. 12, 2020.