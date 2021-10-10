Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gerald Douglas Rogers
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
Gerald Douglas

Rogers

LATTA, S.C. -- Services for Gerald Douglas Rogers will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday October 11, 2021 in Latta Baptist Church with burial in Magnolia Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Cooper Funeral Home.

Mr. Rogers, 61, died Friday October 8, 2021 in McLeod Hospice House in Florence.

Born in Dillon County, December 25, 1959, he was the son of the late Douglas Rogers and Jaxie Church Rogers.

Gerald owned several businesses, including Gerald's Automotive, Gerald Rogers Farms, and an automotive parts store. He was a member of Latta Baptist Church, where he had previously served as a deacon. Gerald was a past member of Pineland Grange. He had served on the Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department and also served as a member of the Latta Town Council. Gerald was a member of the Masonic Lodge 160.

Survivors include his wife of 15 years, Kathryn Rogers of Latta; son, Matthew Rogers (Cameron) of Latta; sister, Susan Carter (Ralph) of Latta; brother, Joel Rogers (Ruth) of Latta; many loved nieces and nephews.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
Cooper Funeral Home
SC
Oct
11
Service
2:00p.m.
Latta Baptist Church
SC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I was so very sorry to hear of Gerald's passing. I have known him and Kathy for some years and both are kind-hearted souls. My prayers are with the family. You can rest now Gerald.
Lakischi Livingston
Friend
October 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results