Gerald Douglas



Rogers



LATTA, S.C. -- Services for Gerald Douglas Rogers will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday October 11, 2021 in Latta Baptist Church with burial in Magnolia Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Cooper Funeral Home.



Mr. Rogers, 61, died Friday October 8, 2021 in McLeod Hospice House in Florence.



Born in Dillon County, December 25, 1959, he was the son of the late Douglas Rogers and Jaxie Church Rogers.



Gerald owned several businesses, including Gerald's Automotive, Gerald Rogers Farms, and an automotive parts store. He was a member of Latta Baptist Church, where he had previously served as a deacon. Gerald was a past member of Pineland Grange. He had served on the Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department and also served as a member of the Latta Town Council. Gerald was a member of the Masonic Lodge 160.



Survivors include his wife of 15 years, Kathryn Rogers of Latta; son, Matthew Rogers (Cameron) of Latta; sister, Susan Carter (Ralph) of Latta; brother, Joel Rogers (Ruth) of Latta; many loved nieces and nephews.



Published by SCNow on Oct. 10, 2021.