Geraldine M.
Bauer
Geraldine M. Bauer, 95, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.
Ms. Bauer was born the daughter of the late Patty McKenzie Hatchell and Lide B. Hatchell. She retired as a bookkeeper from Cameron & Barkley. She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church. Ms. Bauer was also a Past State President of VFW Ladies Auxiliary, a member of the Eastern Star and retired President of Florence Nursing Attendants.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Joseph J. Bauer; son, Patrick Bauer; and all of her siblings, Boyd Hatchell, Archie Hatchell, Richard Hatchell, Jack Hatchell, Earle Hatchell, Grace Anderson, Hattie Flowers, Margie Baldwin and Louise Searls.
Ms. Bauer is survived her daughter, Patricia B. McCrackin of Florence; grandchildren, Joseph McCrackin and Charles (Chip) McCrackin, both of Florence; and great-grandchildren, Avery McCrackin, Morgan McCrackin, Dyllon Fowler, Blakely Blue and Tinley Blue.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, March 6, 2021, in the chapel of Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Family will receive friends from 1-2:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Following the service, Mrs. Gerry will take a final motorcycle ride to the Veterans' Affairs office on National Cemetery Road.
Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 4, 2021.