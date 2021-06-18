Glendora H.
McElveen
Funeral services for Glendora Humphries McElveen, 79, of Barnwell, SC will be held at eleven a.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021 in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston, SC. Graveside service will follow four p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Sumter, SC. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 18th from five to seven p.m. at Folk Funeral Home, Williston, SC.
Survivors include her children, the Honorable Barnwell County Clerk of Court Rhonda McElveen of Barnwell and Wanda McElveen (Barry) Taylor of Blythewood.
She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth LaRue McElveen.
Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com
.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 18, 2021.