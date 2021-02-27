Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Glenn Dale Conyers
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
229 West Broad Street
Darlington, SC
Glenn Dale

Conyers

TIMMONSVILLE -- Glenn Dale Conyers, age 73 passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021 after a long illness. A graveside service will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, February 27th at Byrd Cemetery in Timmonsville, directed by Belk Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 2-2:30 Saturday at the cemetery.

Born on August 22, 1947, Glenn was the son of the late Willie Lawson and Ila Mae Conyers. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and then worked as a crane operator. Glenn loved fishing and raising animals.

Surviving are his five children, Lisa Collins, Lynn McKnight, both of Latta, Danielle (Rodney) Windham, Crystal Gibbs, both of Lamar, and Glenn Dale Conyers Jr. of the home; 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his brother, Gerald (Carolyn) Conyers of Lamar; five sisters, Lois (Lance) Stevens of Moore, SC, Lorine (Henry) Smith, Ann (Owen) Wilkes, Nancy (E.J.) Parnell of Lamar, and Glenda (Linwood) Epps of Darlington. His roommate and best friend was his Chihuahua, Gus.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Conyers.

To assist the family with funeral expense, memorials may be made to Belk Funeral Home in the name of Glenn Dale Conyers, PO Box 523 Darlington, SC 29540.

A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
Published by SCNow on Feb. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Byrd Cemetery
Timmonsville, SC
Feb
27
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Byrd Cemetery
Timmonsville, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Belk Funeral Home - Darlington.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My thoughts and prayers are with all of Glenns Family, my heart goes out to you all... Gods blessings on each of you, I love you. ❤ ✝
Grace Watford
Family
February 26, 2021
Such a pleasure to take care of you, you touched my heart.
S.A
February 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results