Glenn Dale
Conyers
TIMMONSVILLE -- Glenn Dale Conyers, age 73 passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021 after a long illness. A graveside service will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, February 27th at Byrd Cemetery in Timmonsville, directed by Belk Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 2-2:30 Saturday at the cemetery.
Born on August 22, 1947, Glenn was the son of the late Willie Lawson and Ila Mae Conyers. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and then worked as a crane operator. Glenn loved fishing and raising animals.
Surviving are his five children, Lisa Collins, Lynn McKnight, both of Latta, Danielle (Rodney) Windham, Crystal Gibbs, both of Lamar, and Glenn Dale Conyers Jr. of the home; 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his brother, Gerald (Carolyn) Conyers of Lamar; five sisters, Lois (Lance) Stevens of Moore, SC, Lorine (Henry) Smith, Ann (Owen) Wilkes, Nancy (E.J.) Parnell of Lamar, and Glenda (Linwood) Epps of Darlington. His roommate and best friend was his Chihuahua, Gus.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Conyers.
To assist the family with funeral expense, memorials may be made to Belk Funeral Home in the name of Glenn Dale Conyers, PO Box 523 Darlington, SC 29540.
Published by SCNow on Feb. 27, 2021.