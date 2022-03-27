Gloria FlorencePolstonGloria Florence Polston, 84, was born on March 20, 1937 and on March 19, 2022, she passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family and friends under Hospice Care. She was born in Sussex, England and joined the Royal Air Force. She married Jesse Polston. She leaves to mourn her passing, four children, Stephen (Kseniya), Tracy Blake, Harold (fiancé, Gail Herrmann) and Linda Jeffords; her England family, Ron Thompson, Jean Smith, Alan Smith and Janet Smith; special grandchildren, Trina Quick (Austin Baker), Terri Lynn (Frank) Munn, Victoria, Elizabeth, Trey Jeffords; many great grandchildren, Terrence, Cierra, Izaac, Gabriel, Serenity, Hanna Grace, Mac and Jordan; many nieces and nephews; special friends, Kathleen Lee, Rick and Sandy Hastings, Lamar Stephens; her favorite furry friend, Winnie. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Robert Thompson, Cyril Thompson, Ken Smith; a sister, Dorothy "Dot" Smith and a grandchild, Cassie Polston. She had many that called her "Mom" and she loved and cherished them all. Special thanks to Hospice care and her amazing nurses, Victoria, Brittany, Crystal, Cary and Kara. At her request there will be no memorial service or funeral service. Cain Calcutt Funeral Home is honored to serve the Polston family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Florence Area Humane Society.Cain Calcutt Funeral Home512 2nd Loop RdOnline Registry at