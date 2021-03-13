Grace Odom and
Larry Carlton
DARLINGTON -- Grace Carlton Odom, age 73 passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021 following the passing of her brother Larry Jack Carlton, age 71, who died on Monday, February 22nd. A graveside service for Miss. Odom and Mr. Carlton will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 14th at Magnolia Cemetery in Hartsville, directed by Belk Funeral Home. Those who wish to pay their respects for Miss. Odom and Mr. Carlton may do so Saturday between 1-5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Grace was born on June 22, 1947, and Larry on December 4, 1949. They were the children of the late Cicero P. Carlton and Nellie Ellen Weatherford Carlton. Grace worked as a machinist for AVM. She was a loving and dedicated mother and caretaker, and she was of the Baptist faith. Larry was a veteran of the U.S. Army and had been employed with Perfection Gear.
Surviving are Grace's children and Larry's nephews, Tony M. (Cathy) Odom, Gregory C. (Elizabeth) Odom, all of Florence, and Christopher G. Odom of Darlington; Grace's grandchildren and Larry's great-nieces and nephews, Melinda Strong, Tyler, Kinsley, Kayden, Kaitlyn, Raelyn, and Adalyn Odom; Grace's great-grandson and Larry's great-great-nephew, Rilyn Sealy; and a sister-in-law, Peggy T. Smith of Hartsville.
They were preceded in death by their brothers, Charles H. Smith, William R. Smith, Sr., David Peavy; and their sister, Shirley Wiseman.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 13, 2021.