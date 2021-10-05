My deepest condolences go out to Terrie, her sisters and the entire family. I grew up at The Palmetto Street Church Of God with Terrie. I considered her one of my best friends. I always thought Sister Dalrymple to be one of the prettiest women I had ever seen. She was beautiful on the inside and out. I'll always cherish the childhood memories of the time I spent in her home after church on Sunday. My fondest memory of those times was the Sunday that I went her and Brother Dalrymple and the girls one Sunday after church to a family reunion in Hartsville. Everyone there made me feel like a part of the family and I had a wonderful time. My mother also sends her thoughts and prayers to the family. She will truly be missed

Wendy Alford October 8, 2021