Grace Warren
Dalrymple
Grace Warren Dalrymple, 85, of Myrtle Beach, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021.
Mrs. Dalrymple was born in Hartsville, SC a daughter of the late K.C. Warren and Fodie Gainey Warren. She retired from Klearknit and was owner and operator of A Touch of Grace Florist.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Boyd D. Dalrymple; brother, Kenneth Warren; sisters, Geraldine O'Neal, Debra Crowley, and Donna King.
Surviving are her daughters, Terrie (Tom) Wallace, Shawn (Donnie) Watford, and Cristi (Jamie) Hammons, all of Myrtle Beach; grandchildren, Andrew Wallace, Mary Hannah Wallace, Joshua Watford, Anna Grace Watford, Madison Hammons, Merideth Hammons, and Morgan Hammons; brothers, Elbert Warren and Jimmy Warren, both of Hartville; sisters, Betty Busbee of Elgin, Carolyn Funderburk of Hartsville, Barbara Ann Byrd and Linda Bradshaw, both of Patrick, and Brenda Beasley of Hartsville.
The family will receive friends from 1 – 2 pm Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Palmetto Street Church of God with the service to be held at 2:00 pm in the church sanctuary. Burial will follow in Florence Memorial Gardens directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com
Published by SCNow on Oct. 5, 2021.