Grace Warren Dalrymple
FUNERAL HOME
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
Grace Warren

Dalrymple

Grace Warren Dalrymple, 85, of Myrtle Beach, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

Mrs. Dalrymple was born in Hartsville, SC a daughter of the late K.C. Warren and Fodie Gainey Warren. She retired from Klearknit and was owner and operator of A Touch of Grace Florist.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Boyd D. Dalrymple; brother, Kenneth Warren; sisters, Geraldine O'Neal, Debra Crowley, and Donna King.

Surviving are her daughters, Terrie (Tom) Wallace, Shawn (Donnie) Watford, and Cristi (Jamie) Hammons, all of Myrtle Beach; grandchildren, Andrew Wallace, Mary Hannah Wallace, Joshua Watford, Anna Grace Watford, Madison Hammons, Merideth Hammons, and Morgan Hammons; brothers, Elbert Warren and Jimmy Warren, both of Hartville; sisters, Betty Busbee of Elgin, Carolyn Funderburk of Hartsville, Barbara Ann Byrd and Linda Bradshaw, both of Patrick, and Brenda Beasley of Hartsville.

The family will receive friends from 1 – 2 pm Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Palmetto Street Church of God with the service to be held at 2:00 pm in the church sanctuary. Burial will follow in Florence Memorial Gardens directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.

Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Palmetto Street Church of God
SC
Oct
6
Service
2:00p.m.
Palmetto Street Church of God
SC
Oct
6
Burial
Florence Memorial Gardens
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences go out to Terrie, her sisters and the entire family. I grew up at The Palmetto Street Church Of God with Terrie. I considered her one of my best friends. I always thought Sister Dalrymple to be one of the prettiest women I had ever seen. She was beautiful on the inside and out. I'll always cherish the childhood memories of the time I spent in her home after church on Sunday. My fondest memory of those times was the Sunday that I went her and Brother Dalrymple and the girls one Sunday after church to a family reunion in Hartsville. Everyone there made me feel like a part of the family and I had a wonderful time. My mother also sends her thoughts and prayers to the family. She will truly be missed
Wendy Alford
October 8, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tabitha Williams
Other
October 6, 2021
