Grace Ann



Myers



FLORENCE, S.C. -- Graveside Service for Ms. Grace Ann Myers will be conducted 11;00 AM Monday, June 28, 2021 at Aimwell Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 367 Bass Road, Pamplico, South Carolina. Interment will follow, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.



Grace Ann Myers was born on May 5, 1940 to the late Roy and Rada Myers in Florence County, South Carolina.



Educated in the Public Schools of Florence County, Grace Ann graduated from Gibbs High School in 1958.



A woman of faith, Grace Ann became a member of Aimwell Missionary Baptist Church at an early age.



Grace Ann was a dedicated member of the Light of Pamplico Chapter Number 80, Order of Eastern Star. She faithfully served as an Associate Matron and Treasurer.



Grace Ann Myers followed the light into heavenly peace on June 24, 2021.



Grace Ann was preceded in death by four sisters, Betty Shird, Roy Katherine Myers, Helen Cameron, and Rada Alice Spears.



Grace Ann bright smile and loving heart will be eternally cherished by her son, Douglas (Amy) Myers of Timmonsville, South Carolina; a granddaughter, A-kira; a grandson, Douglas Isaiah; one brother, Samuel (Diane) Myers of Florence, South Carolina; a nephew; several nieces; two brothers-in-law, James Spears and Laurie Shird both of Pamplico, South Carolina; and a host of family and dear friends.



Published by SCNow on Jun. 27, 2021.