Grover M.
Dixon
PATRICK -- Grover M. Dixon, 78, of Patrick died on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 2 PM at Welsh Neck Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:00 PM on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Kistler Hardee Funeral Home in Darlington.
Grover was born in Darlington County. He was the son of the late Robert Lee and Rennie Wilson Dixon. Grover enjoyed fishing, watching wild turkeys and spending time with his family.
Surviving is his wife, Barbara Carter Dixon; his daughter, Sue Ann James and husband, Jeremy of Hartsville; his grandchildren, John Robert "Robbie" Dixon, Sarah James, Hannah James, and William James; his brother, John Dixon; and a sister, Louise Dixon.
Grover was preceded in death by his siblings, Lila Selph, James Hardison Dixon, Olin Dixon, Horace Dixon, Thomas Dixon, Laura Shelton, and Beulah Barefoot.
Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.kistlerhardeefuneralhome.com
Published by SCNow on Dec. 22, 2021.