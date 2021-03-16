Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Grover Cleveland Mixon
FUNERAL HOME
Williamsburg Funeral Home
332 E Main St
Kingstree, SC
Grover Cleveland Mixon, 77, of Kingstree died Friday, March 12, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Williamsburg Funeral Home.
Published by SCNow from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Williamsburg Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Williamsburg Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Please tell me that this isn't "THE GROVER MIXON" that I so admired and cherished as a friend at Greeleyville School. In my many different times of attending there. I had planned to visit the Kingstree area today and possibly stop by to see him. If this is THE GROVER MIXON that I knew during all the many times I attended Greeleyville School, I know he will be sorely missed. It is so strange that I decided to visit the Kingstree area today and maybe look him up. MAY GOD BLESS THE FAMILY. He was a very intelligent and well thought of individual. MAY GOD BLESS HIS FAMILY AND FRIENDS. You would probably remember me as Jesse Hanniford.
Jesse Smith
April 15, 2021
Dear Mixon Family- I am so sorry to hear about Grover's passing. I shall hold you in prayer.
Susan Hall McCannell
March 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results