Please tell me that this isn't "THE GROVER MIXON" that I so admired and cherished as a friend at Greeleyville School. In my many different times of attending there. I had planned to visit the Kingstree area today and possibly stop by to see him. If this is THE GROVER MIXON that I knew during all the many times I attended Greeleyville School, I know he will be sorely missed. It is so strange that I decided to visit the Kingstree area today and maybe look him up. MAY GOD BLESS THE FAMILY. He was a very intelligent and well thought of individual. MAY GOD BLESS HIS FAMILY AND FRIENDS. You would probably remember me as Jesse Hanniford.

Jesse Smith April 15, 2021