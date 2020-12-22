Grover LaVerne
Moody
DARLINGTON -- Grover LaVerne Moody, I, 85, of Darlington died on Saturday, December 19, 2020 surrounded by his family and loved ones.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 2 PM in the Chapel of Kistler-Hardee Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mechanicsville Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 PM on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Kistler-Hardee Funeral Home.
LaVerne was born on February 9, 1935 and was happily married for 55 years. Together they raised three children, LaVerne, Lance and Alison.
LaVerne was a hardworking, dedicated, loving husband and father. He worked hard to provide for his family. He worked two jobs, retiring from the United States Postal Service while building a business from ground up established in 1969.
Along with his wife he founded Moody's Insurance Agency of Darlington and took pride in his hard work and accomplishments.
Although times were hard, he never became discouraged and continued to persevere.
He enjoyed life, his community, his church and his family. He especially enjoyed gathering with his family every year on the last Sunday in September at the annual Moody reunion celebration.
LaVerne fought a good fight but was his time to enter the glorious gates of heaven to join all his preceding family members and friends. He will always be an angel looking over us. LaVerne is now happy, healthy, joyful, and full of love as he is at peace with God above.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Dickson Moody; his children, Grover LaVerne Moody II (Lacy Ivy), Lance Moody (Joni), and Alison Moody; grandchildren, Ivan Smith, Zoie Grace Holland, and Ashley Caroline Moody; and sister, Carolyn Gandy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude O. Moody and Annie Mae Cook Moody; brothers, Carl Moody, Howard Claude Moody, Jimmy Moody, John Cephus "JC" Moody, and Leroy Moody; and his sisters, Lillie Mae Moore, Claudia Delmor, Myrtle Byrd, Agnes Moody, and Verline Calivas.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 22, 2020.