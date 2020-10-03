Menu
Search
Menu
SCNow
SCNow HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
H. Milton McClam Jr.
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020
H. Milton

McClam, Jr.

Howard Milton McClam, Jr., 65, husband of Donna Plowden McClam, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, in Williamsburg Regional Hospital.

Mr. McClam was born October 14, 1954, in Kingstree, a son of the late Howard Milton McClam, Sr., and Daisy Barrineau McClam. He attended Williamsburg Academy and was a sixth-generation farmer. Milton was a member of Kingstree United Methodist Church and a former member of Williamsburg County Farm Bureau Board and the ASCS County Committee.

Surviving Mr. McClam, in addition to his wife Donna of the home, are: a son, Brian (Lindsay) McClam, of Kingstree; a daughter, Sarah (Brian) Jones, of Mt. Pleasant; 6 grandchildren, Edsel O'Brian McClam, Turner O'Brian Jones, Olivia Paige McClam, William Boden "Bo" Jones, Lola Elizabeth McClam, and Henry Coker "Hank" Jones; step-mother, Katherine Jackson McClam, of Manning; brothers, Gary (Cheryl) McClam, of Kingstree; Warren McClam, of Cades; and Walter (Dede) McClam, of Cades; aunt, Helen McClam Taylor, of Cades; step brothers, Charles Coleman, of St. Matthews and Randy Coleman, of Spartanburg; step-sister, Kay Jackson (Michael) Finley, of Manning; and a special brother-in-law, David Plowden, of Barrineau. In addition to his parents, Milton was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, James H. Plowden.

Graveside services will be 3 PM Sunday, October 4, 2020, in McClam Cemetery in Cades. Memorials may be made to Williamsburg Regional Hospital Foundation, PO Drawer 568, Kingstree, SC 29556, Kingstree United Methodist Church, 510 N. Longstreet Street, Kingstree, SC 29556, or St. Jude Children's Research, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.WilliamsburgFuneralHome.com.

Williamsburg Funeral Home, INC.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
McClam Cemetery
, Cades, South Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Williamsburg Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Sending condolences to the entire family during this time and in the days ahead. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Michael Teal
October 2, 2020