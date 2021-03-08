Menu
Hagood L. Gibbs
FUNERAL HOME
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
4210 West Palmetto Street
Florence, SC
Hagood L.

Gibbs

FLORENCE -- Hagood L. Gibbs, 80, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021 after a long illness.

A private memorial service will be held.

Mr. Gibbs was born in Florence County, the son of the late Benjamin Grady and Mary Elise Gowdy Gibbs. He was the Manager of Cardinal Tire Service for more than 30 years.

Hagood was married to the late Mary "Tommie" Gibbs.

Surviving are his children, Ann (Scott) Stauber Dowdy, John Stauber and Rush Anderson; three grandchildren, Ethan Dowdy, Brennan Dowdy and Lauren Stauber; brothers, Bobby (Carolyn) Gibbs, Charles (Janice) Gibbs; sisters, Mary Spigner, Patricia Bickett, sister-in-law, Martha Gibbs and a number of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by a brother, Vernon Gibbs.

Memorials may be made to the McLeod Foundation, C/O McLeod Hospice P O Box 100551, Florence, SC 29501.

You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.

Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC
Published by SCNow on Mar. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Layton-Anderson Funeral Home.
I just realized today that Mr. Gibbs has passed. I am thankful to have known such a kind and helpful man. He always treated my family with great care, which is the way he treated everyone! Florence is a lesser place without such a wonderful soul. Heaven is a better place! Blessings to all the family.
Ed Self
November 16, 2021
Hagood will be missed by all that knew him. He was a joy to be around and always had a smile. No one can replace this sweet man. Your family will be in our prayers.
Warren & Nancy Baker
March 16, 2021
