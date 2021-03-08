Hagood L.
Gibbs
FLORENCE -- Hagood L. Gibbs, 80, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021 after a long illness.
A private memorial service will be held.
Mr. Gibbs was born in Florence County, the son of the late Benjamin Grady and Mary Elise Gowdy Gibbs. He was the Manager of Cardinal Tire Service for more than 30 years.
Hagood was married to the late Mary "Tommie" Gibbs.
Surviving are his children, Ann (Scott) Stauber Dowdy, John Stauber and Rush Anderson; three grandchildren, Ethan Dowdy, Brennan Dowdy and Lauren Stauber; brothers, Bobby (Carolyn) Gibbs, Charles (Janice) Gibbs; sisters, Mary Spigner, Patricia Bickett, sister-in-law, Martha Gibbs and a number of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by a brother, Vernon Gibbs.
Memorials may be made to the McLeod Foundation, C/O McLeod Hospice P O Box 100551, Florence, SC 29501.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 8, 2021.