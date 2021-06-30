Hamer Eugene
Broach
Hamer E. Broach, of Florence, SC, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021.
Mr. Broach was born a son of the late Silas Paul Broach and Janie Locklair Broach. He was a member of Liberty Chapel United Methodist Church, and enjoyed gardening, carpentry, and spending time with family.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his daughter, Elizabeth B. Little; brother, Henry Broach; sisters, Earline Broach Moore, Alice Broach Coleman, and Judith Broach Jeffcoat.
He is survived by his sons, Silas Eugene Broach of Florence, and Hamer Legrande (Peggy) Broach of Mooresville, N.C.; daughter, Genise (Ron) Calcutt of Darlington; step-son, Mervin Jack (Susie) Watkins of Dovesville; 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; former wife and mother of his children, Billie Faye Broach Pickett.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum chapel.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Memorials may be made to Liberty Chapel United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 13502, Florence, SC 29504.
Please sign the tribute wall and send messages for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com
.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 30, 2021.