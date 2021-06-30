Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Hamer Eugene Broach
FUNERAL HOME
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
Hamer Eugene

Broach

Hamer E. Broach, of Florence, SC, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

Mr. Broach was born a son of the late Silas Paul Broach and Janie Locklair Broach. He was a member of Liberty Chapel United Methodist Church, and enjoyed gardening, carpentry, and spending time with family.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his daughter, Elizabeth B. Little; brother, Henry Broach; sisters, Earline Broach Moore, Alice Broach Coleman, and Judith Broach Jeffcoat.

He is survived by his sons, Silas Eugene Broach of Florence, and Hamer Legrande (Peggy) Broach of Mooresville, N.C.; daughter, Genise (Ron) Calcutt of Darlington; step-son, Mervin Jack (Susie) Watkins of Dovesville; 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; former wife and mother of his children, Billie Faye Broach Pickett.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum chapel.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Memorials may be made to Liberty Chapel United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 13502, Florence, SC 29504.

Please sign the tribute wall and send messages for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel
3320 S, Florence, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.