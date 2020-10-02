Hannah Kendall



Barringer



FLORENCE – Hannah Kendall Barringer passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. She was born on January 30, 1927, in Florence, SC, to Julius Caesar (J.C.) and Julia Garris Kendall. After graduating from Florence High School, she attended Winthrop College in Rock Hill, SC, earning a BA in music. She taught private piano lessons to scores of Florence children and their children for over 40 years, and was always a friend first to her students. She was very active with the Piano Music Festival Music in Florence, managing the competitions for years. Music, gardening, and the arts were her passions, and she passed on her creative abilities and love of nature to her children and grandchildren.



Hannah was baptized and grew up in the First Presbyterian Church, remaining an active member throughout her life. She loved singing in the choir and as a soloist for weddings; participating in women's circles; and teaching Bible study courses. She received the Honorary Life Membership from the Women of the Church for her faithful service.



Hannah possessed a can-do attitude, which served her well as a Girl Scout and Boy Scout leader during her children's youth. She enjoyed every trip, sleepover, camp out, fire-burnt marshmallow, and scout badge requirement. She nurtured an Eagle Scout. As a faithful member of the Masterworks Choir in its early years, she participated in the classical and contemporary musical performances in Florence and travelled with them to Charleston to perform in the Spoleto Festival.



One of Hannah's special interests was gardening. She inherited a love of plants and horticulture from her mother and was often found with her hands in the dirt. She became a Master Gardener in the first county program offered by the Florence Clemson Extension and represented them well as a speaker and teacher, particularly on herbs. Hannah was a talented artist and was known for her hand-painted ceramic Christmas ornaments and Easter eggs and had a steady stream of requests for them. As an expert seamstress, she made most of the clothing for her girls and later smocked baby outfits for her grandchildren and those of friends. Finally, she was a renowned cook, known for her chicken bog, cakes, and holiday bounty.



She did all of this while creating a loving and fun-filled home for her family and their friends, teaching piano every weekday afternoon, and helping her husband at Barringer Hardware.



And, as one of her nieces said, she was always "beautiful, inside and out".



Hannah was preceded in death by her husband, John Laurence (Jack) Barringer, III and her four siblings, Alex Kendall, Genie Moore, Julia V. Russell, and Nancy Wimmer.



She is survived by her devoted family including five children: Hannah Robertson (Robbie) and husband, Larry Blackwell, of Isle of Palms, SC; John Laurence Barringer IV and wife, Deborah, of Charlotte, NC; Julia Haynsworth Barringer of Charlotte, NC; Julian Kendall Barringer, and wife, Elizabeth of Aiken, SC; and Belva Eugenia (Genie) Barringer of Austin, TX. She is also survived by five grandchildren: John Laurence Barringer V of Seattle, WA; Anna Lawrence Robertson Barringer of Raleigh, NC; Belva Garris Haynsworth Barringer of Charlotte, NC; Julian Kendall Barringer, Jr. of Charleston, SC; Mary Elizabeth Barringer of Charleston, SC; and her sister-in-law Vi Barringer Harris of Darlington, SC, as well as many nieces and nephews.



The family is grateful to the staff and management of the Florence Presbyterian Community for their loving care while she resided there over the last decade. We are also thankful to Agape Hospice of Florence for their excellent recent support of Hannah and her family.



A private family graveside service will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Florence Presbyterian Community of SC in Florence, 2350 W. Lucas Street, Florence, SC 29501.



