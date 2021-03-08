Harriet Yeargin



FLORENCE - Harriet ("Hatsy") Yeargin Young, the matriarch of the Young family, died on March 6, 2021 at the age of 98. Surrounded by adoring family, she passed away in the home where she lived for over 50 years.



Hatsy was born in Gray Court, South Carolina, the daughter of Leon and Bruce Yeargin in 1922. She often reminisced about growing up in a small town, where recreation activities included flattening pennies on the railroad tracks and summer days at Currys Lake. Hatsy graduated valedictorian from Gray Court-Owings High School before continuing her education at Winthrop College. Upon graduation, she taught English at Batesburg-Leesville High School from 1943 to 1944 and at Florence Junior High School from 1944 to 1945. During her tenure at Florence Junior High, she met a dashing young fighter pilot, Ed Young. It wasn't long before she left teaching to become a fulltime farming wife and the mother of their four girls.



Hatsy's love and knowledge of grammar of the English language continued throughout her life. In recent years, she had an almost perfect score on an English portion of the ACT and was quick to explain the difference between "lay" and "lie." Hatsy also adored flowers, as evidenced by the yard-cut arrangements that adorned the kitchen table and her membership in the Camellia Garden Club in Florence. Throughout the years, Hatsy was active in the Florence Junior Welfare League and the Terpsichorean Dance Club. She was a devoted member of Ebenezer Baptist Church where she and her husband Ed taught the Young Couples Sunday School class each week for over 50 years. She was also a member of the church choir.



Hatsy's most beautiful trait was her unconditional love for each member of her family. Known for her love of ice cream and for delivering rhyming toasts at birthdays and graduations, she was the sparkle at every family gathering. In the refined and diminutive manner of the classic Southern Lady, she became and will remain a guiding beacon in the hearts of her family members.



She is survived by her four daughters and sons-in-law: Dr. Claudia Venable & Dr. Greg Brigman of Atlanta, GA; Harriet & Dr. John Charles of Myrtle Beach, SC; Virginia & Dr. Farrell Gean of Simi Valley, CA; and Rebecca & Dr. Jay Madden of Atlanta, GA. She leaves behind seven adoring grandchildren: Julia Charles, Lillian Charles, Luke Venable, Austin Charles, Sarah Watts, Neale Madden, and William Madden, and her dear brother, Bob Yeargin, and his wife, Mary Ellen.



She is pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Ed Young, of 71 years and her grandson, Brock Madden.



The family expresses heartfelt love and admiration to Nathan Faison for his lifelong friendship, love, and support. They also extend deep gratitude to Dr. Steven Ross, Iris Robinson, Patrice Bess, McLeod Home Health, and McLeod Hospice for providing superb tender loving care and reassurance during these final months. They also thank the many along the way for their prayers and kind thoughts extended to the family.



In lieu of food and flowers, contributions may be sent to the Ebenezer Baptist Church Building Fund, 524 S. Ebenezer Rd., Florence, SC 29501.



A private family graveside service will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church cemetery. Waters-Powell Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.



Published by SCNow on Mar. 8, 2021.