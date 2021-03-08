FLORENCE - Harriet ("Hatsy") Yeargin Young, the matriarch of the Young family, died on March 6, 2021 at the age of 98. Surrounded by adoring family, she passed away in the home where she lived for over 50 years.
Hatsy was born in Gray Court, South Carolina, the daughter of Leon and Bruce Yeargin in 1922. She often reminisced about growing up in a small town, where recreation activities included flattening pennies on the railroad tracks and summer days at Currys Lake. Hatsy graduated valedictorian from Gray Court-Owings High School before continuing her education at Winthrop College. Upon graduation, she taught English at Batesburg-Leesville High School from 1943 to 1944 and at Florence Junior High School from 1944 to 1945. During her tenure at Florence Junior High, she met a dashing young fighter pilot, Ed Young. It wasn't long before she left teaching to become a fulltime farming wife and the mother of their four girls.
Hatsy's love and knowledge of grammar of the English language continued throughout her life. In recent years, she had an almost perfect score on an English portion of the ACT and was quick to explain the difference between "lay" and "lie." Hatsy also adored flowers, as evidenced by the yard-cut arrangements that adorned the kitchen table and her membership in the Camellia Garden Club in Florence. Throughout the years, Hatsy was active in the Florence Junior Welfare League and the Terpsichorean Dance Club. She was a devoted member of Ebenezer Baptist Church where she and her husband Ed taught the Young Couples Sunday School class each week for over 50 years. She was also a member of the church choir.
Hatsy's most beautiful trait was her unconditional love for each member of her family. Known for her love of ice cream and for delivering rhyming toasts at birthdays and graduations, she was the sparkle at every family gathering. In the refined and diminutive manner of the classic Southern Lady, she became and will remain a guiding beacon in the hearts of her family members.
She is survived by her four daughters and sons-in-law: Dr. Claudia Venable & Dr. Greg Brigman of Atlanta, GA; Harriet & Dr. John Charles of Myrtle Beach, SC; Virginia & Dr. Farrell Gean of Simi Valley, CA; and Rebecca & Dr. Jay Madden of Atlanta, GA. She leaves behind seven adoring grandchildren: Julia Charles, Lillian Charles, Luke Venable, Austin Charles, Sarah Watts, Neale Madden, and William Madden, and her dear brother, Bob Yeargin, and his wife, Mary Ellen.
She is pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Ed Young, of 71 years and her grandson, Brock Madden.
The family expresses heartfelt love and admiration to Nathan Faison for his lifelong friendship, love, and support. They also extend deep gratitude to Dr. Steven Ross, Iris Robinson, Patrice Bess, McLeod Home Health, and McLeod Hospice for providing superb tender loving care and reassurance during these final months. They also thank the many along the way for their prayers and kind thoughts extended to the family.
In lieu of food and flowers, contributions may be sent to the Ebenezer Baptist Church Building Fund, 524 S. Ebenezer Rd., Florence, SC 29501.
A private family graveside service will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church cemetery. Waters-Powell Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Harriet was a dear friend of my late father Bobby Lynch. My heart goes out to her family and friends.
Deborah Everson
April 15, 2021
Eric and Loretta zimmermann
March 17, 2021
Hatsy and Ed were my Sunday School teachers during my time in Florence at Ebenezer Baptist Church. I adored her. She sparkled and shared her home and love. I worked on Ed’s campaign for a while. My name was Sharon Ballard at that time. Hatsy grew up Methodist and told me that she had already been baptized. She loved our class. My memories of that time period will live on. Thank you Hatsy.
Sharon Ballard Peppers
March 13, 2021
Claudia, what fond memories and fun times I have growing up at your house on Timmonsville Highway. Your Mom and Dad were just great! Blessings to you, old friend, and all the family.
Peggy Hutchinson Sherrill
March 10, 2021
The memories flood in of your Mom - and they are all good ones :) Always friendly and engaging, most of the time smiling unless she was concerned about you or someone in your family, and she and Ed seemed to both be cut from the same mold! They taught this kindness to their daughters so that the world would be a better place. She touched so many. Love and sympathy from all of the Hites.
Peter Hite
March 10, 2021
How many wonderful and fond memories I have of Ms. Hatsy. She was a true "Southern Lady" and had a heart that was unlike no other. I enjoyed our times together from politics, news paper adventures, and sharing stories about food.. A remarkable lady who left such dignity and grace everywhere she went. I can imagine the smile on Mr. Ed's face when we entered into the kingdom of Glory. Thank you for your special compassion and love you always showed me. Until I see you on the other side of this world. Rest in loving arms of Jesus sweet lady.
Brad Richardson
March 10, 2021
She was a role model and she and Ed rendered immense service to community, State and Nation. We are all better people because she and he lived among us and led us. Pam and I are saddened to learn of Hatsy´s passing, but join in saying we feel blessed in knowing them and learning from them and we celebrate her wonderful life and his. Pam and John Napier
John L. Napier
Pawleys Island, SC
John L. Napier
March 9, 2021
Harriet,
Jan and I are so very sorry to hear of your mother's passing. My mother passed away several months ago so I know the emotions that you and your family are experiencing.
Jay and Jan Lingle
March 9, 2021
Wonder what Mom and Hatsy are talking about? Mom has been waiting a long time to see her again:). Claudia, Harriett. Ginny and Rebecca how sweet that you had your parents with you all these years. They both were a treasure and I will always hold the time spent with them and you at the homestead a treasure. Sending you love and prayers.
Paige Self Thomas
March 9, 2021
A precious person. A true southern lady. Will be missed.
Lynda Campbell
March 9, 2021
Ms Hatsey was certainly one of a kind!! I loved her dearly and was always delighted to see her at church. What a blessing she was to me on many occasions . Praying for all of you during this difficult time
Dawn Tolson
March 9, 2021
Praying for the Young family.
Gene & Debbie Lawhon
March 8, 2021
Claudia, Harriet, Virginia and Rebecca, I am so sorry to hear of your Mother´s passing. Knowing Mrs. Hatsy was a gift that I will always treasure. May God be with you and all of the Young family. Please know that all of you are in my prayers.
Shirley Harrison
March 8, 2021
So sorry to hear of this great loss. Mrs. Young was a loving customer of mine at Abbott Farms snd Swampfox Fireworks. She was beautiful on the outside and inside and we had some wonderful talks. Love you Mrs. Young. Rest in the arms of Jesus now.
Portia Welch
March 8, 2021
Oh, the lives Mrs. Hatsy touched! Heaven is surely rejoicing! Can´t wait to see her again! Condolences to all who loved her.
Betty Moore-Bell
March 8, 2021
Claudia, Harriet, Ginny and Rebecca, your mother was so vibrant and loving and your care of her showed the love that is so deep in your family. I enjoyed corresponding with Hatsy briefly before Claudia and Greg´s wedding and will never forget meeting and our sweet conversation with her there. We are praying for you all and sending our love to the sisters and to all of her beloved grandchildren as well.