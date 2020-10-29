Menu
Search
Menu
SCNow
SCNow HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Harriett Virginia Lawrence
Harriett Virginia

Lawrence

Harriett Virginia Lawrence, 65, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

Ms. Lawrence was born a daughter of the late Arbell Parker Lawrence and Wilbur Hook Lawrence.

She had a God given talent for playing the piano and played at many churches in the area.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, John Robert Lawrence.

She is survived by her brother, Wilbur H. Lawrence, III "Sonny" (Dianne) of Georgetown, SC; 4 nephews, 1 niece, 14 great nieces and nephews and 1 great-great- niece.

Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 30, 2020, at the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel.

Family will receive friends from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home.

Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Florence Area Humane Society, P. O. Box 4808, Florence, SC 29502

Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street, Florence, SC 29505
Oct
30
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street, Florence, SC 29505
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.