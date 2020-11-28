Harry M.
McCutcheon
Harry M. McCutcheon, 72, of Florence, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020.
Mr. McCutcheon was born in Darlington, SC a son of the late Jesse McCutcheon and Opal Floyd McCutcheon.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by two brothers, James Richard McCutcheon and Kenneth McCutcheon.
Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Phyllis G. McCutcheon; daughters, DeeAnn (Mike) Peake and Dana (Ty) Jones; grandchildren, Morgan and Camryn Weatherford, Mary Claussen and Tyler Jones, and AJ Peake; sister-in-law, Carol McCutcheon; nieces, Betsy McCutcheon and Kathy (Dr. Mark) Karavan; nephew, Mark and Kohler Karavan; and very special people in his life that he loved, Keli and Ben Baker, Elisabeth and Brooks Baker, Charly and Kevin Pryor, Boyd and Jennings Pryor.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hopewell Presbyterian Cemetery Fund or to the Hopewell Mission Fund, 5314 Old River Road, Florence, SC 29505.
The family will receive friends from 4 – 7 pm Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the residence of Ty and Dana Jones, 1316 Pinckney Avenue, Florence, SC.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Hopewell Presbyterian Church Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com
Published by SCNow on Nov. 28, 2020.