Harry DeForest O'Brien
Harry DeForest

O'Brien

Harry DeForest O'Brien, 87, of Florence, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, at McLeod Hospice House.

Mr. O'Brien was born in Estill, SC, a son of the late Ethel Varnadoe O'Brien and Judson Bassel O'Brien. He was a veteran of the US Army and a member of 82nd Airborne Paratrooper. He graduated from USC where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree. Mr. O'Brien was a mechanical engineer working for DuPont in Kinston, NC and in Florence, SC. He retired in 1994 after 25 years with General Electric. He is a member of Calvary Baptist Church where he was involved with Fisherman's Sunday School Class, Men's Ministry, served as a Deacon and an Usher. He also enjoyed being able to travel on mission trips.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife, Nettie Jean O'Brien; and brother, Judson B. O'Brien, Jr.

Surviving are his sons, Michael A. (Jackie) O'Brien of Ashburn, VA and Harry D. O'Brien, Jr. (Tami) of Lexington, SC; daughter, Julie O'Brien (Christian) White of Florence; grandchildren, Hannah Kathleen O'Brien Davis, DeForest Calvert O'Brien, Summer Grace O'Brien, Olivia Evelyn O'Brien, Julianne O'Brien White and Thomas Chapman White; and great-grandchildren, Benjamin Roman Black and Adeline Grace Davis.

Due to Covid concerns, a private graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Florence Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by Florence County Veteran Honor Guard and directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. The service will be live streamed on calvarycares.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, Mission Fund, 915 Cherokee Road, Florence, SC 29501.

Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 30, 2021.
I was a neighbor of Mr O´Brien for 30 years. He is a fellow army combat veteran and Christian (fellow member of Calvary Baptist) He will he missed. He showed that there is real power in humility. Rest In Peace and in glory of a life well lived.
Will Breazeale
Friend
September 27, 2021
