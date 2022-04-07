Harry Lee
Poston
Pamplico, SC Harry Lee Poston, 78, husband of Sally Bolyn Poston, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022 in a Florence hospital. Harry was born in Pamplico, SC, a son of the late Manley Hoyt and Vera Thigpen Poston. He was retired from Delta Mills as a Textile Mechanic and he was a member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church and the Men's Sunday School Class. He was a Navy veteran of both the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Vietnam War where he served as a Machinist Mate Third Class on the Destroyer the USS Strong. He enjoyed fishing with his cousin Buck, spending time with the guys at Carroll's catching up on all the news, going to the Flea Market in Florence on Saturday's with Legrande. He was best known for having the best chicken bog and pork and rice, which he cooked for all the church activities but most of all he loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sara "Sally" Bolyn Poston; children, Lee .(Natalie) Poston, Joye Douglas, and Karen Adams; brother, Legrande (Catherine) Poston; sisters, Sandra (Wayne) Turner and Billie Jean Coone; grandchildren, Matt (Hannah) Douglas, Austin Thomas, Luke Douglas, Amber (Chris) Kimmel, Nick (Bailey) Thomas, and Makenzie Glisson; great-grandchildren, Matt, Lindsy, Melody, Bailey, Kadence and Owen. He was predeceased by a grandson, Kyle Cooper and a brother-in-law, John D. Coone. Funeral services, directed by Morris Funeral Home of Hemingway, SC, will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, April 7, 2022 in the Mt. Zion Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery, 1883 S. Pamplico Hwy., Pamplico, SC 29583. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Wednesday, April 6, 2022 in the Morris Funeral Home Chapel, 416 N. Main St., Hemingway, SC 29554. Please sign the guest book at morris-funeralhome.com
Morris Funeral Home
Published by SCNow on Apr. 7, 2022.